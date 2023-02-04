Patsy Morris, 75, of Madisonville, KY (formerly of Dawson Springs), passed away Wednesday February 1, 2023 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born May 18, 1947 in Madisonville to the late Sammie Gamble and Juanita Raymer Gamble.
Patsy worked for over three decades at Outwood Rescare. After retirement, she enjoyed playing slot machines, spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, watching her favorite TV shows, online shopping, and catching up with friends and family on facebook.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Phillip Morris; one daughter, Jennifer (Jon) Wooten of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Brianna (Tyler) Cobb of Dawson Springs, KY, Austin Davis of Dawson Springs, and Jonathon (JT) Wooten of Madisonville; and two great grandchildren, Hazel Cobb of Dawson Springs, and
Easton Cobb of Madisonville.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Barnett-Strother Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
