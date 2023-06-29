MANITOU — Morris Eugene Buchanan, 87, of Manitou, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. He was formerly employed as a dozer operator for Don Bowles at Charolais Coal Mines.
Survivors: daughter, Regina Lynn Buchanan, and sister, Joyce Prow.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Concord Cemetery, Manitou.
