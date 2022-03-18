Vickie L. Wilson, 58, of Hanson, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home. She was born in Madisonville, on May 15, 1963, to the late Earl and Carole Stewart. Mrs. Wilson was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Madisonville. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and loved to ride her Harley Davidson motorcycle. She had retired from Hopkins County School System, where she had worked as a classroom instructional assistant.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband, Robert Wilson of Hanson; her three children, Deven Chavez and his wife, Veronika, of Broomfield, Colorado, Cassie Griffith and her husband, Brian, of Henderson, and Brittany Wood and her husband, Stephen, of Jefferson, Georgia; one brother, Darren Stewart and his wife, Lana, of Mayfield; six grandchildren, Daniel Griffith, Brooklyn Griffith, Cassius Griffith, Micheala Griffith, Logan Wood, and baby girl Chavez; and two nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY with Pastor David Edmonson officiating and burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, and from 11 a.m. until service time on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Deven Chavez, Robert Wilson, Derek Stewart, Brian Griffith, Stephen Wood, and Drew Stewart.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.