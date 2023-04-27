Robert “Bobby” Eugene Phelps, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Nov. 26, 1946, in White Plains to the late Helen Juanita Brothers Phelps and William “Bill” E. Phelps. He was employed by Island Creek Coal Company and at G.E. Aircraft Engines from where he retired as an x-ray technician. He loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Phelps; sister-in-law, Sandra Phelps; and brother-in-law, Bobby Carroll.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Melicent Ratliff Phelps of Madisonville; daughter, Angela (Larry) Moore of Hanson; son, Greg (Jennifer Coombs) Phelps of Madisonville; sister, Shirley (Larry) Stanley of White Plains; brother-in-law, Leif (Nancy) Ratliff of Madisonville; grandchildren, Angelica (Jamey) Morse, Addysen Phelps, Michael Kaleb Blankenship, and Dylan Moore; great-grandson, Micah Curtis; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Park Avenue Baptist Church, with Len Young officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson at a later date.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/ or to your favorite charity.
