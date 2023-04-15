FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA — Mrs. Patsy “Pat” Ann Warren, 80, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, Georgia. Mrs. Warren was born March 1, 1943, to the late Walter and Opal Bruce in Dawson Springs. She was a member of Cornerstone Tabernacle.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Bruce and Ed Bruce, and sisters, Virginia Haynes and Carolyn Jones.
She is survived by her husband, John Warren; son and daughter-in-law, David and Heather Warren; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Tony Young; daughters, Christina Dingess and Lori Warren; grandchildren, Dannie Dingess, Nathan Dingess, Arielle Carlson, Katy Warren, Ellie Warren, Emily Young, and Graham Young; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Memorial Park South Chapel, Flowery Branch, Georgia, with Pastor Steve Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Convoy of Hope at https://convoyofhope.org/donate/.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.