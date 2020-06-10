Eve Kayvone, Lu-La Danielle and Leila Denay Caswell, infant triplets, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Vincent Evansville.
Survivors include their mother and father, Kortney and Ashley Caswell; brother, Charles Caswell; sister, Alice Caswell; grandparents, Tammy and James Cotton, Timothy and Elizabeth Johnson, Donna and Bo Kelton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
