Doris Beeny Thomas, ( Mama D), 96, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Chickamauga, GA.
She was born November 3, 1923 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late Elmer Beeny and Anna Belle Harris Beeny. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Ross H. Thomas; three brothers, Marvin R. Beeny, Charles E. Beeny, and Ralph Wayne Beeny and her step-mother, Ethel Beeny Clayton.
She graduated Valedictorian of Madisonville High School with a full scholarship to Murray State. Doris served many organizations including PTA’s of various schools, 21 years of delivery Meals On Wheels, and the Regional Medical Center Auxiliary where she was volunteer of the year. The list of her ministries at First Presbyterian Church includes the Offices of Elder and Deacon, countless hours of intercessory prayer, years of service through the Presbyterian women and generally being a go-to for about any project. Her leadership in the Walk to Emmaus the Great Banquet took her to several states and many weekend events over the years.
Mama D knew how to enjoy life. She became a avid golfer and was quite proud of multiple hole-in-one. She also enjoyed beating friends and family alike in any card game of strategy, and her favorite game was bridge. Mama D’s passion for travel took her to 40 countries and 4 continents over 15 years. Doris was a superb cook and consummate hostess. She could be found hosting a multi-course dinner party, managing large family gatherings and coordinating weekly church dinners.
She is survived by three sons, Ross (Linda) Thomas Jr. of Nashville, TN, Michael (Marie) Thomas of Arlington, TN, and David (Mary Ann) Thomas of Madisonville; seven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville with Pastor Lon Lorton and Michael Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral home. All are invited to attend and a celebration of life following the visitation at Catering And Creations in Madisonville
Pallbearers will be Shawn Thomas, John Thomas, Todd Thomas, Ross Thomas, Charles Wallace, and Scott McDaniel.
Memorial gifts honoring Mama D may be given to: First Presbyterian Church, The Great Banquet, Hopkins County Library, or World Vision.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
