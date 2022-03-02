Vera Mae Nuckols, 101, of New Palestine, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1920, in Hanson, as the daughter of the late Robert and Viola (Welts) Slaton.
Vera was proud to have served in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. She was thankful to be included in the 4th Indy Honor Flight to Washington, DC, and afterward became one of the organization’s most ardent supporters.
Vera worked for many years at Naval Avionics retiring in May of 1982. In retirement, she was an active member of NARFE. Vera enjoyed winning BINGO and especially enjoyed her weekly visits from best friend, Jackie Richards. Vera was an active member of Irvington United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, and her husband of 64 years, Chester Nuckols.
Vera will be sadly missed by her family, daughters, Carol Wehlage (Michael) and Teri Gottschalk; grandchildren, Jason (Leigh Oemhler), Brian (Dannica) Wehlage, Nicholas, Lindsey, Spencer Andrew, and Sarah House; great-grandchildren, Hollan, Rarity, Jax, and Gibson Wehlage, McKinley House, and Charlotte Matyayi.
Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Flanner Buchanan — Washington Park East. Vera will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Irvington United Methodist Church or Indy Honor Flight.
Friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at flannerbuchanan.com.
