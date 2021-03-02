Barbara Ann Jackson, 54, died on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 1:02 p.m. Barbara worked as a caregiver for over 30 years.
Survivors include her parents, Billy and Sally Wright; daughters, Marchell “Molly” Serpa and Earica Moore; brother, James Thompson (Wanda); and sister, Linda Thompson.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Walk-through visitation: 11 a.m. until service time. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required, and social distancing will be practiced.
