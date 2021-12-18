Carl Wayne Hogan, 60, of Dawson Springs, KY, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at his residence in Dawson Springs.
He was born June 10, 1961, in Providence, KY, to the late Goldie Schindley Hogan and Robert Hogan of Providence.
Mr. Hogan loved spending time and playing with his grandchildren, fishing, his big jacked up green truck and Yellowstone.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca Hogan of Dawson Springs, his father, Robert Hogan two daughters, Katie (Steven) Fields of Dawson Springs and Kelly (Ryan) Rickard of Clay, KY, and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday December 21, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
