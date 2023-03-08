Clyde Lee York, 76, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Mar. 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a self-employed carpenter. Clyde attended Richland Baptist Church.

Survivors: partner, Glenda Messamore; son, Jeffrey York; and stepdaughter, Cassie Strader.

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at Richland Baptist Church, 7035 Beulah Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.

Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.

