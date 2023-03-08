Clyde Lee York, 76, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Mar. 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a self-employed carpenter. Clyde attended Richland Baptist Church.
Survivors: partner, Glenda Messamore; son, Jeffrey York; and stepdaughter, Cassie Strader.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at Richland Baptist Church, 7035 Beulah Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.