DAWSON SPRINGS — William “Bill” Morris, 63, of Dawson Springs, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, April 4, 2023. He was born May 8, 1960, to the late William R. Morris of St. Charles and Gloria Morris (Scacchi) of Chelsea, Massachusetts. Bill and his family moved to Texas where as an adult he held various jobs. He worked on the oil rigs in Texas and later became a skilled pressman working at the San Antonio Express-News, eventually moving to Denver to work at the Denver Post. He was also a long-haul trucker for a few years. Later in his life, Bill moved to Kentucky, living in Madisonville for a short time before moving to Dawson Springs permanently.
Bill was a beloved brother and son who had a very quick wit, a wry smile, an offbeat sense of humor, and a gift with words. He often wrote poetry to express his thoughts and views of the world. He published a book of his poetry in 2022 called “Poetry for Everybody” under the pseudonym William Pressman. Bill’s other interests ranged from music to reading and he was a devoted reader of the Bible and living in God’s word.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; he was devoted to and dedicated his book of poetry to them.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Morris of Minneapolis, Minnesota; brother, John Morris of San Antonio, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, and aunts.
Godspeed, Bill. May you rest peacefully in the glory of God’s light and love forever. With all our hearts, we will miss you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.