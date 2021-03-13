Dennis “Denny” Harrison Crowe, 72, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 27, 1948, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Mildred Jean Patterson Crowe and Harrison Jouette Crowe. Denny was a U.S. Navy veteran. He formerly worked as a face boss at Peabody Coal Co., and he later retired from Jem Sales. Denny enjoyed golfing and horse racing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Scott Crowe.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Wanda Pharris Crowe; son Gregory Darren Crowe of Frankfort; brother Christopher (Cynthia) Crowe of Bowling Green; sister Sheila McPeek of Hartford; grandchildren Megan Crowe, Tessa (Dalton) Brown, Austin (Caitlin) Crowe, Devon (Brianna) Crowe and Darren Crowe; great-grandchildren Noah Brown, Dwayne Brown, Lylah Crowe and Layton Crowe; nephew Taylor Crowe; niece Staci Perry; and several nieces and several nephews by marriage.
The service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Steve Terry and Elder Mathus Conrad officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Military honors will be conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jerry Markham, Gregory Crowe, Dillon Bryant, Skylar Pharris, Dallas Marks and Triston Marks. Friend and honorary pallbearer will be Terry Prowse.
Memorial contributions may be made in Denny’s memory to Pritchett’s Chapel, P.O. Box 203, Hanson, KY 42413.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
