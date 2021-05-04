Eva Irene Wilson, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
She was born Feb. 29, 1932, in Calhoun to the late Viola Skaggs and Walter Skaggs. Eva was a member of Covenant Community Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and reading her Bible.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Ronald Wilson and Michael Wilson; brother James Skaggs; and sister Ann Pattie.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Carl Wilson of Madisonville; daughter Sarah (Whitney) Curtis of Madisonville; sons Donald (Patti) Wilson of Evansville, Indiana, and Eddie (Peggy) Wilson of Paris, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Covenant Community Church in Madisonville with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Burial to follow at Oakley Home Church Cemetery in Manitou. A visitation will be 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The pallbearers are Whitney Curtis, Will Curtis, Thomas Miller, Cameron Smith, Chris Wilson and Logan Wilson.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
