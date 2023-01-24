Anna Ruth Brown Beeny, 92, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Ruth formerly worked as a shoe sales clerk at stores in Owensboro and Frankfort. She was a member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Survivors: son, David (Susan) Beeny, and daughter, Diane (Hal) Novak.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: https://www.alz.org/.
