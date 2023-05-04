HANSON — Patricia “Patty” Jolley passed peacefully at home on May 1, 2023 surrounded by family and loved ones in Hanson, KY. Born on July 23, 1933 in Wichita, KS to Herbert and Thelma Poff. Married Maurice Jolley on October 16, 1952.
Patty lived a full life while serving Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She had passion for bird watching, playing games, & watching the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball games, She was much beloved by her family and friends.
Proceeded in death by her parents, brother Charles Poff, sister Emilie Callender & her husband of 62 years. She is survived by brother John Poff and sister Helen “Queenie” Malcom. Also survived by daughter Diane (Marty) Gilliland, daughter Sherry Kittinger, daughter Karen (Jim) Medford, son Steven (Christina) Jolley, daughter Kathy Jolley (Tony Clayton), daughter Betsy (Greg) Hankins, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
God Almighty one of your strongest Angels has now come home to be with You.
Thursday, May 4, there will be visitation at Christ the King Church at 7pm with prayers/rosary at 8pm
Friday May 5, there will be visitation at 9am at Christ the King Church until time of 11am Funeral Mass. Meal to follow at the Parish Center. Memorial service can be viewed on Christ the King Facebook page. Private burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Church.
