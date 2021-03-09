Michael LeGrand, 74, of Madisonville, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home.
Michael formerly worked for the Zales Company and was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his sons, Michael LeGrand and Alan LeGrand; daughter, Lisa Marie LeGrand; sister, Becky Hunt; step-brothers, Paul LeGrand and Rodger LeGrand; step-sisters, Anita Boykin and Bonnie Lewis.
Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
