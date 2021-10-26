Sarah Frances Laffoon, 82, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday at Baptist Health Deaconess, Madisonville. She worked for over 20 years at Ottenheimer Manufacturing, and she was a beloved mother and homemaker. She was a member of the Dunn Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Laffoon is survived by her beloved husband, William Laffoon of Dawson Springs; four daughters, Karen Ellsworth, Kelly Goldman, Lori Wooton, and Jennifer Miller; two sons, James “Woody” Fassold and Adam Wooton.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Blue Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Caldwell County.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
Friends unable to attend the Funeral Service may view on Beshear Funeral Home facebook (if internet signal at the cemetery is available).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.