Carole Darlene Stewart, 75, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
She was born in Madisonville, on Dec. 14, 1944, to the late James A. and Virginia Spurlin.
Mrs. Stewart was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville; was a member of Woodman of the World; and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl W. Stewart in 2015.
Mrs. Stewart is survived by her two children, Vickie L. Wilson and her husband, Robert, of Madisonville, and Darren Stewart and his wife, Lana, of Mayfield; two sisters, Linda Qualls and Ava Spurlin both, of Madisonville; four grandchildren: Cassie (Brian) Griffith, Deven (Veronika) Chavez, Drew Stewart, and Derek Stewart; four great-grandchildren: Daniel Griffith, Brooklyn Griffith, Cassius Griffith, and Micheala Griffith; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with Bro. Steve Rutherford officiating and private burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
