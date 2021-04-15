HOPKINSVILLE — Douglas Keith Roberts, 60, of Hopkinsville, died at 10:36 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his residence.
A native of Hopkins County, he was born Feb. 2, 1961, the son of Jeanne Scott Roberts of Madisonville and the late Charles Roberts. He was a graduate of Murray State University and received his master’s degree from the Southern Theological Seminary. He served as the minister of music at Second Baptist Church Hopkinsville and prior to that served as the minister of music at First Baptist Church of Sheffield, Alabama.
Survivors include his wife, Sara Graham Roberts; his mother, Jeanne Scott Roberts; his brother, Toby Roberts; and twin brother, Kevin Roberts, all of Madisonville; his sister-in-law, Suzy (Tom) Crowe of Louisville; and a beloved extended family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. David Tucker and Sara Spahr Stubbs officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour Saturday at the church.
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Second Baptist Church Building Fund, the E.C. Green Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Pennyroyal Hospice.
