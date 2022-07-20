SLAUGHTERS — Hannah Nicole Gibson, 20, of Slaughters, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born February 8, 2002, in Henderson, to Nicole Jones Gibson and Jerry Gibson, Jr. She was a self-employed caregiver. Hannah loved kayaking, was very intrigued by the solar system, and loved cats. Her greatest joy was being a mom to Mercedez.
Hannah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Scottie and Patricia Little.
Survivors include her parents, Jerry and Nicole Gibson, Jr. of Slaughters; daughter, Mercedez Jae Stallins of Slaughters; brothers, Jerry Gibson III and Landon Gibson, both of Slaughters; grandparents, Tresa Gibson of Dixon, Lois Jones of Slaughters, and Jerry Gibson, Sr. of Henderson; and her cat, Carlos.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Jackie Dale Townsend officiating. Burial to follow at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Hannah’s memory at Fifth Third Bank to the Mercedez Jae Stallins Trust Fund or you can drop off your Trust Fund Contribution at Harris Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
