Delores “Dee” Polley Crabtree, 73, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born July 27, 1947, in Madisonville to the late Mary Ruth Dame Polley and Granville Polley. Dee was formerly a real estate agent and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed creating and designing jewelry.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Doug Crabtree; and her son, Marc Douglas Crabtree of Madisonville.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dee’s memory to the donor’s charity of choice.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
