Laura Mae Burns Adams, 82, of St. Charles, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was born April 14, 1937, in Madisonville to the late Hattie Burns Ford and Buford Ford. Laura attended The River in Nortonville. She enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers and loved to shop.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Adams; her son, Michael Adams; brothers Junior Burns and Elmer Burns; and her sisters, Betty Earl, Barbara Hopper and Mary Humphrey.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra (Truman) Mannahan of St. Charles, Lisa (William) Davis and Mary Beecham, both of Dawson Springs; brothers Mackie Burns of Nortonville, Danny (Kathy) Ford of Providence, Steve Ford of Nortonville and Billy Ford of Mortons Gap; granddaughters Samantha Copple, Laura Ivy and Jessica Newberry; grandson William Davis Jr.; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial to follow at Gilland Ridge Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are William Davis, Truman Mannahan, Mackie Burns, Steve Ford, Willie Burns and Danny Burns. Honorary pallbearers are William Davis Jr. and Kenyen Williams.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
