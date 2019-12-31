Zacharie Lee Cunningham, 30, of Madisonville, KY lost his life to Hodgkin's Lymphoma Cancer at Vanderbilt Hospital on December 25, 2019.
He was born at Regional Medical Center on May 21, 1989 to Robert Clark and Shawna Garcia. He was preceded in death by his baby sister, Jessica Clark; great grandparents, Hilda and Willie Gammon; Jon Bruce, Houston Cunningham, and Monte Bee; as well as his grandparents, Wayne and Ann Clark.
Zach was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a Kentucky Wildcat fan, and a Hot Wheels collector. He enjoyed spending his time with his wife, Robin, and his niece, Alexis Morgan, who he was helping to raise and loved as his child.
He is survived by his loving wife, of almost 11 years, Robin A. Cunningham, his mother, Shawna Garcia, and father, Robert Clark. He has one brother, Brandon Clark, and sister, Brandy Clark and Amanda Fridley; as well as his grandparents, Larry and Diane Cunningham. He is also survived by two aunts, two uncles, four nieces, and two nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 3, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Terry officiating. Burial will follow at Townsell Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Robert Clark, Brandon Clark, Skyler Clark, Cody Morgan, George Townsell, Cody Davis, JB Scott, and Tanner Southerland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barnett-Strother Funeral Home or American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.
