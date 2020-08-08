Piccola Pearline Hunt, 91, of Nortonville, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at her home. Born Jan. 4, 1929, to the late Jewell and Bonnie (Pendley) Long of Nortonville. She attended New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville. She loved her family and was the loving matriarch and mentor. Time with her family was time well spent.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, J.D. Hunt; sons-in-law, Eddie Knowles and Jerry Lynn; grandson, Bradley Knowles; and sister, Loretta McJunkins.
Survived by her four daughters, Teresa Knowles, Lorraine Lynn, Debra (Larry) Devine and Kim (Paul) McPeek, all of Nortonville; eight grandchildren, Stacey Oakley, Paul Knowles, Cathy Riley, Heather Page, Amanda Skinner, Megan Reinhard, Colby and Caleb McPeek; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Service will be held Sunday at New Abundant Life Fellowship at 3 p.m., with Bro. Paul McPeek officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church at 1 p.m.
