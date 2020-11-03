Patsy Jane Crabtree Brown, also known as Papooh and Mamaw, 78, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1942, in Madisonville, to the late Finis O’Dillard Crabtree and Alma Jane Lovelace Crabtree. Patsy retired from West Broadway School as the head custodian and was a dietician at Clinic Convalescent Center in Madisonville.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. “Bobby” Brown; her daughter, Sharon D. Orange; brother, Dorris D. Crabtree; sisters, Clara Bell Rector, Lorene Elizabeth Turley, Barbara Burkholder and Caroline Marie Bruce.
Survivors include her sons, Timothy E. “Timmy” (Patsy) Foe, of Madisonville and Robert D. Brown, of Clarksville, Tennessee; daughters, Patricia J. “Pat” Gibson, of Arizona, Elaine “Dolo” (Shawn) Vanlue, of Nebo, and daughter and caregiver, Tonya R. “Ton” Brown, of Madisonville; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special adopted daughter, Joy James Taylor.
Patsy was an Apostolic Hebrew. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A God fearing woman of faith and prayer, unashamed to share the Gospel of Yeshua in word and in deed. She was a Sabbath observing, Feasts of the Lord celebrating; uncompromising, mountain moving, tongue talking, Holy Ghost filled, Bible believing virtuous child of the Great I Am-God-Yehovah.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Mary Nelson officiating. Following the memorial service a praise and worship celebration service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Real Life Church 3505 Hanson Rd. in Madisonville. The visitation will be from Noon until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
