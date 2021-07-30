LIVINGSTON, Tenn. — Minetta Mavoureen Lee passed from this life on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from Overton County Health & Rehab in Livingston, Tennessee. Born July 30, 1934, in Madisonville, she later moved to the Northern Suburbs of Illinois. She was a 1952 graduate of Lyons Township High School in LaGrange, Illinois, and worked in retail management, secretarial positions and in nursing home care.
Minetta was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very strong in her faith, gentle and kind with a sassy bit of humor. She greatly cherished spending time with her family and friends, especially during the holidays and was always happy and excited about life and exploring new adventures.
She had many interests, including antiques, yard sales, flowers, gardening, cooking, baking, sewing, crafting, reading and puzzles. She always enjoyed watching her favorite cooking, decorating and music competition shows and also loved watching the birds and squirrels and all of the many family pets, especially her kitty, Dexter.
She was the daughter of the late Raymond Lee and Eula Coffman Lee of Madisonville.
ln addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Lee of Monroe, Michigan.
She leaves behind her sister, Helen Knox of Madisonville; her daughters, Sandy (Chuck) Albanese of Downers Grove, lllinois, Sue (Jim) Oestmann of Woodridge, Illinois, and Kathy (Craig) Daulton of Monroe, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Mike (Tracy) Oestmann of Yorkville, Illinois, Jon Oestmann of Woodridge, Illinois, Kelly (Justin) Dahl, of Buffalo, New York, Dan (Lindsay) Swaim of Plattsburgh, New York, and Becca (Jonathon) Dilldine of Cookeville, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren, Danielle Garcia, Nicole Oestmann, Alyssa Oestmann, Dylan Swaim and Sydney Swaim; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life service to be held at a later date.
