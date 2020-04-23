MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Pastor Emeritus Arthur Lewis, 77, passed away April 4, 2020. He was the founder and pastor emeritus at Murfreesboro Community Church.
He was the son of Sam and Lavenia Lewis of Earlington. He was a graduate of J.W. Million High School.
He is survived by his wife, Earnette Lewis; daughter Cherron (Shawn) Jones; son Barry (Luana) Lewis; and other relatives and friends.
Interment will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, April 27, at New Generation Funeral Home, 2930 Murfreesboro Pike, Antioch, TN 37013.
New Generation Funeral Home, 615-365-7105, newgenerationfh.com.
