Realus "Big Red" Brent Tyson, 81, of Mortons Gap, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Western Kentucky Veteran Center in Hanson. He had resided at the WKVC in Hanson for the last 51/2 years. "Red" was born in the home of his maternal grandparents to Realus Mercer Tyson and Abigail (Sisk) Tyson on Sept. 20, 1938, in Hopkins County near the community of Moss Hill.
During his childhood, he grew up in Mortons Gap and attended school there and at South Hopkins High School, where he was in the first senior graduating class of 1956. He loved playing baseball and was a catcher for Mortons Gap School. He immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps after high school graduation and went to Parris Island, South Carolina, for basic training. After two years of active duty, he returned home and remained in the active reserves until July 1962. He married Bonnie Crick of Barnsley in April 1959. To this union, four daughters were born. He worked for L&N Railroad (CSX) for 32 years as a conductor and retired back to Mortons Gap.
Enjoyment came from riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles for many years until his health prevented him from doing so. He loved watching MLB, and his favorite National League team was the St. Louis Cardinals, and his favorite American League team was the New York Yankees. He was a member of Old Salem Missionary Baptist Church and also attended Earlington Assembly of God. Always a Marine, he was a member of the American Legion and an outspoken advocate of U.S. veterans.
In addition to his parents and the girls' mother, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Penny Tyson, in 2002; and his dog, Pepper.
He is survived by three daughters: Jennifer (Chris) Collins of Gallatin, Tennessee, Gaylina (Kenneth) Crawford of Dawson Springs and Lesley Bennett of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Chasta Fuller, Cody Nelson, Uriah Greer, Samual Bennett and Rebecca Gail; four great-grandchildren, Nichole and Brandon Kemble, Paxton Brady-Nelson and Amilyah Nelson; and one great-great-grandson, Kingdyn.
The family would like to thank the staff of the WKVC for their love and care of Brent these past few years, and also to Roy and Kathy Cherry for their love for Brent and caring for Pepper.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Cherry officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery with military rites performed by Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will begin 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers to send memorial contributions to the WKVC in Hanson for the activities department, WKVC Activities Dept., 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413.
