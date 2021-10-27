AUGUSTA, Mo. — Rosellen Rakestraw, 84, of Augusta, Missouri, passed away, October 24, 2021, at Cedarcrest Manor Nursing Home in Washington, Missouri.
She was born June 10, 1937 in Sebree, to the late Charles Griffith and Clyde Ella Eastwood Griffith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arch Rakestraw.
She loved babies and cooking. Children were her life.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Amy) Rakestraw, of Florida, Jeffrey (Stacy) Rakestraw, of St. Louis, Missouri, Joseph (Mary) Rakestraw, of Westphalia, Missouri; her daughter, Sharon (Timothy) Beumer, of Augusta; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday October 28, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel with Bro. Mark Hobgood officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Gregory Rakestraw, Eric Rakestraw, Adam Rakestraw, James Rakestraw, Mike Bode, and Timothy Beumer.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
