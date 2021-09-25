Gertha Marie Ashby, 98, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born in Dalton, KY, on May 6, 1923 to the late Orval Gibson and Nora Bell Smith Gibson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Fletcher Ashby, Sr; and two sisters, Katherine Todd and Virginia Roberson.
Gertha worked as a beautician for over 50 years, running Gertha’s Beauty Shop, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Madisonville. She also did alterations and worked at Penny’s in Madisonville. She loved traveling, quilting, and crotcheting. She was very artistic.
She is survived by two sons, Marshall Fletcher (Mary) Ashby Jr, of Madisonville and Phillip Ashby of Bowling Green, KY; one grandson, Bradley Kenneth (Jessica) Ashby of Madisonville; three nephews, Julian Todd of Poole, KY, Hugh Allen Roberson of Orlando, FL and Ronald Roberson of Maine; one niece, Betty Jo Fredrick; and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, September 27 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Sunday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
