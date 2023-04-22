Donald E. Bowles, a world champion drag racer and beloved member of the community, passed away on April 19, 2023, at his residence in Madisonville, Kentucky. He was born on January 31, 1939, in Madisonville to the late Richard Elmo Bowles and Thelma A. Jackson Bowles. He was preceded in death by his brothers James Bowles and David Bowles.
Donald, known by many as Don, had a lifelong passion for cars and racing. He had been racing for seven decades, making a name for himself as a skilled and accomplished drag racer, earning the title of world champion. He loved to make things go fast and was always seeking new adventures, from trap shooting to hunting, and even flying.
In addition to his racing career, Don was a dedicated businessman and leader in the coal industry. He was the owner and operator of Charolais Coal Company and was very active in the coal industry at the local, state, and national levels. He was also a team leader on many boards and was recognized as the Lions Club Man of the Year for his contributions to the community.
Don was a veteran of the National Guard, and his patriotism and love for his country were evident in his service and dedication to his community. He was known for his generosity, kindness, and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need.
But above all, Don cherished his family. He was married to Betty Jane Bowles, for 60 years, and together they had two sons, Donnie Bowles (Vicki) of Madisonville and Mark Bowles (Kaye) of Bradenton, FL. He was a doting grandfather to three grandchildren, Cameron Bowles, Michael Bowles, and Daniel Bowles, who brought him immense joy.
He had a close-knit extended family, including several nieces and nephews, who were dear to his heart. He is also survived by his loyal, long time personal assistant, Jill Pendergraff, who has worked by his side for 23 years
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, April 25, at Barnett Strother Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Terry officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, April 24, and from 11 AM to 1 PM on Tuesday, April 25. Pallbearers will be Cameron Bowles, Michael Bowles, Daniel Bowles, Jarrett Noffsinger, Cameron Hunt, and Carson Esquilin, with Phillip Oakley and Phil Terry II serving as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Black Pearl Home Care for their compassionate care during Don’s final days.
Donald E. Bowles will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and the entire community. His legacy as a world champion drag racer, business leader, and devoted family man will live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.
