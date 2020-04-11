Rodney Glenn Flener, 60, of Hanson, KY passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on September 5, 1959 in Madisonville, KY to the late George and Sylvia Potts Flener. He was a maintenance tech at Carhartt RCV in Hanson, Ky and was a devout Christian.
Rodney loved spending time with his family, camping, riding his Rzr and was always ready for a road trip. He was an avid fan of the Madisonville Maroons football team.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty-one years, Benda Scott Flener, children, Christy (Galvin) Cavanah and Seth (Misty) Flener, grandchildren, Justin Cavanah, Paige Cavanah, Taylor (Austin) Beasley and Dru Flener.
A private family graveside service will be held at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson, KY with Bro. Jim Lantrip.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rodney’s memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY. 40508
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
