Robert "Tommy" Hibbs, 75, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born on April 12, 1944, in Hanson to the late Ruth and Raleigh Hibbs. Robert retired from the City of Madisonville Street Department and was of the Pentecostal faith. Robert was a United States Army veteran. He enjoyed collecting coins and spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Hibbs.
He is survived by his son, David (Mitzi) Hibbs, of Winnsboro, Louisiana; daughters Mary (Kenneth) McBride, of Dawson Springs, and Rachel (Eddie) Maulding, of Madisonville; son Nolan (Kimberly) Hibbs, of Madisonville; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two nieces.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Johnny Hibbs officiating and Pastor Howard Tingle Jr. assisting. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson with military honors being conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
The visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be the grandsons.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
