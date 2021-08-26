Clayton Ronald Young, 68, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home.
Born in Christian County on Nov. 30, 1952, to the late Clayton Wilford and Mary Ann (Banton) Young, he served four years in the Air Force refueling airplanes. He was a retired UMC Minister, serving the following charges: Big Springs Corner, Trinity; Saratoga, Christian Heights, Sebree; Mount Pleasant, Pleasureville; Pleasant View, Earlington; and Slaughters UMCs.
He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Leigh Ann (Henning) Young; daughter Kaitlyn “Kaity” Young; sons Charles Robert “Robb” Young and Steven G. Young; sisters Elaine Young of Texas and Glenda Womack of Hopkinsville; aunts Eadie (Owen) Herndon of Louisville and Cathy (Don) Brake of Hopkinsville; uncles Charles (Linda) Banton of Hopkinsville, Buddy Young of Texas and Austin (Rita) Young of Cadiz; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Slaughters United Methodist Church in Slaughters. Pastor Cameron Edwards and Pastor Ken Hundley will officiate. Burial will follow in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family asks that you make a donation to Baptist Health Hospice or the Micah Mission, c/o Pennyrile District of the UMC.
The family also respectfully asks that you wear a mask to the visitation/funeral.
