Robert E. Kirkwood of Madisonville passed into eternal life on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was a member of Word of Faith Church.
Survivors include his son, Anthony Kirkwood; daughter Joyce Coleman; and sister Evelyn Slaton.
Burial: Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery. Walk-through visitation: After noon Friday at Masons & Sons Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19, face masks/coverings are required and social distancing will be practiced.
