Jane Evelyn Cook Welborn (Cookie), 95, of Madisonville, passed away on July 9, 2021. The past few weeks of her life had been spent visiting with many family members that she hadn’t seen in several years and she recently celebrated her 95th birthday with her children. Jane was the oldest child of Robert Lee and Rosa Edna Lamb Cook. She was born in Madisonville on her great-grandfather’s birthday, June 13, 1926. She received the nickname “Cookie” from the owner of a grocery store where she stopped by every day when she was a child.
Jane began attending 7th grade at the brand new Madisonville High School (currently Browning Springs Middle School) the first year it was built. She attended there from 7th-12th grades. She loved music and was a member of the marching band, swing band and glee club. She was a percussionist, playing under band director Dean Dowdy and she sang with “The Sweet Adelines.”
Jane married Morton Leon Welborn on June 17, 1943 in Hopkinsville, right before he left for World War II. They lived in Madisonville, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York before coming back to settle in Madisonville. Jane and Morton enjoyed traveling the world after their children were grown. At the time of Morton’s passing they had been married for 73 years.
Jane enjoyed music, dancing, especially the jitterbug, talking on the phone and visiting with friends. She also enjoyed reading newspapers, magazines, health newsletters, and books of all kind. She was always ready with the latest and greatest health tip, consumer report or supplement one should take. When she came across an article that she thought one of her children or friends might enjoy reading she would cut it out and save it to give to them the next time she saw them. She was also very good at sending birthday, anniversary and sympathy cards to her family and friends...almost always including a handwritten note. She was an ex-bridge player, playing for many years when she was younger. Jane was a member of the First United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morton L. Welborn; her only son, Dr. Steven Morton Welborn; a stillborn daughter, Lee Allison Welborn; and her sister, Martha Lee Matchem.
She is survived by her daughters, Jane Wesley (Jim) Kelley, of San Antonio, Texas, Dawn Welborn and Donis McLemore, of Madisonville, Kim (Tim) Dukes, of Greenville; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Welborn, of Glasgow. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the loving and wonderful caregivers that took such good care of our mother during her illness — Carrla Beauchamp and Pam Neal.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Lloyd, Dallas Dukes, Christian Dukes, Bryan Branson, Jimmy Kelley and Tim Dukes.
In lieu of flowers Jane requested that donations be made to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
