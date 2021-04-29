Kenneth Ray Adams Jr., 44, of Dawson Springs, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was a night supervisor at Food Giant.
Survivors include his son, Kevin Ray Adams; and a sister, Sherri Nash.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Ilsley Cemetery, Ilsley. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.