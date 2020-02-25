June Long, 86, of Madisonville, formerly of Lyon County, passed away on Friday, Feb, 21, 2020, at her home. She was a retired banker with Peoples Bank/Fifth Third Bank, member of Saratoga United Methodist Church, enjoyed cooking for her family and working in the yard and on Sudoku puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Long; and her parents, Richard and Tylene Gray Freeman.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Long, of Gotha, Florida and Daniel Long and wife Heidi, of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Travis Long, of Owensboro, and Tyler Long and wife Kristen, of Madisonville; one stepgranddaughter, Autumn Colbaugh and husband Cody; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Dennis and Adalynn Colbaugh.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Saratoga United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve McVay officiating and burial will follow in Saratoga Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saratoga Cemetery Fund, C/O Jane Wells, 543 St. Rt. 730 E., Eddyville, KY 42038.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.