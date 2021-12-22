Kathy L. Moore, 62, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Deaconess Baptist Health in Madisonville. She was born in Greenville, South Carolina, on Jan. 16, 1959, to the late George C. Phillips Sr. and Margaret A. Phillips of Madisonville. Kathy was of the Christian faith and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her father, George C. Phillips Sr.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Margaret A. Phillips of Madisonville; her companion of 26 years, Tim Smith of Madisonville; three children, Brittany McCoy and her husband, Eric, of Mortons Gap, John Moore and his wife, Allison, of Madisonville and Michelle Lohse of Hanson; one sister, Donna Anderson of Smyrna, Tennessee; one brother, George Phillips Jr. of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren, Tyler Lohse, Hannah Taylor and her husband, Teddy, Katie Lohse, Emily Lohse, Abigail Lohse, Sadie Moore, Brielle McCoy, Atleigh McCoy, Audreigh McCoy and Asher McCoy; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Steve Rutherford officiating and burial to follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville Tornado Relief.
