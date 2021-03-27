Patrick Donovan, 66, of Madisonville, died Monday at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. He was employed with Plastic Parts.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Donovan; son David Donovan; sisters Kathy Boleyn, Janet Donovan, Carol Gillis, Denise Smith, Libby Hunt and Mary Pat Tinsley; and stepson Daniel Smitha.
A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.