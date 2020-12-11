Guy Buchanan, 98, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville.
He was born Aug. 5, 1922, in Madisonville to the late Amma Buchanan Smith Quigley and Guy Smith Buchanan. Guy was a U.S. Army World War II veteran. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Estabel Harkins Buchanan.
Survivors include his daughter, Lanna Gayle Buchanan of Waverly, Ohio; son Aaron Keith Buchanan and his wife, Earlene Teague, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren Brent Buchanan and wife, Tristi, Dr. Gayle Fallon and husband, Dr. Joshua Fallon, and David Fout and wife, Kelsee Torrez; great-grandchildren Keaton and Gage Buchanan; and his nephew, Dennis Wayne Tabor and wife, Linnie, of Madisonville.
A private burial was held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville on Tuesday with Dr. Kevin Maples giving prayer. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was in charge of the arrangements.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, as set forth by the governor, all funerals are to be held privately. The family appreciates your understanding.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
