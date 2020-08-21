Lynn “Dedaw” Wells, 68, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born April 1, 1952, to the late William “Buck” and Carmen (Gamblin) Wells. He was a member of New Good Hope Church in Nortonville. Lynn was the owner/operator of Lynn Wells Construction until 1995, when it became Lynn Wells & Sons Construction. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed squirrel hunting and time with his family.
Preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Wells.
Survived by his wife of 50 years, Wytonia (Gamblin) Wells; children, Eric (Melissa) Wells, Matthew Wells, Nichole (Nathan) Franklin, Bree (Mason) Byers, all of Nortonville, and Alexis (Syimone) Baker of Madisonville; 11 grandchildren, Chloe, Andrew, Ian, Hannah and Aaron Wells, Jaiden and Riley Franklin, Emmalen Duke, Jacob Morgan, Aliyah and Myles Byers; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Aly Wells; sister, Joyce Hall of Nortonville; and brother, Gayle (Linda) Wells of Hanson.
Service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville with Bro. Brad Payne and Bro. Larry Phaup officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday beginning at noon at the church. Pallbearers will be Ted Wells, Charlie Spears, Allen Gilkey, Tim Cavanaugh, Wayne Carlton and Carl Sisk. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Earl and Ronnie Joe Browning.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
