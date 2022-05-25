ST. CHARLES — David H. Cannon, 82, of St. Charles died Monday, May 23, 2022, at his residence. During his later working years, he was a tree trimmer. Previously, he had served as the Chief of Police of Dawson Springs in the late 60s and early 70s.
Survivors: daughters, Patricia Bean and Brenda Springer, Jean White (Timothy), and Tammy Williams, and one brother, George Cannon.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
