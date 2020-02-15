Don Chambers, 85, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence.
Don was born April 15, 1934, in Buttonsberry, KY to the late Shultie Chambers and Ines Taylor Chambers. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Hugh, Joe, Wayne, Elvis, Jerry, Elbert, and Avery Chambers.
He was a tire painter for Goodyear where he worked for over 17 years and an Air Force veteran. He was a member of the Baptist faith. He loved trucks, horses, rocks, and his bird houses, but most of all he loved his children dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Juanita Chambers; daughter, Donna Alane Berry of Madisonville; one son, Troy Dale Chambers of Livermore, KY; one stepson, Tony (Dorothy) Petitt of Louisville, KY; one sister, Vivian Hartman of Holland, MI; two step-daughters, seven grandchildren, and thirteen grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Chaplain K.C. Klarner officiating. Burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Chambers, Gerald Chambers, Jeff Chambers, Michael Chambers, and Ryan Davis.
The family would like to thank Baptist Health Hospice for the amazing care they have given to the family, especially Abby Winebarger and Lorna Hall.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
