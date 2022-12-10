Ann Watkins Calhoun Martin, 92, of Madisonville, peacefully entered her Heavenly rest Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her home. Ann was born November 29, 1930, in Gishton as the first of nine children to the late Goebel and Lucille Watkins. Ann was an active member for many years at First United Methodist Church of Madisonville where she found faith in Christ, taught Sunday school, led Bible studies, and served as a volunteer in youth ministries. To the youth of UMYF and the many college students who helped in leadership, she was affectionately known as “Momma C.” She was instrumental in introducing the first Cursillo Christian Spiritual Formation Weekends in Madisonville, later to become the Walk to Emmaus and Great Banquet, which carries a deep and lasting legacy of hearts and lives transformed by the love of Christ in and around Madisonville.
While Ann was deeply involved in the life of the church and its ministries through the years, she was most closely identified with her deep and faithful ministry of prayer. The stories are many and long of the powerful ways in which God worked in and through her ministry of prayer and it would fill up pages to tell them all. Let it simply be said that in the army of prayer warriors, Ann Watkins Calhoun Martin was a Five-Star General. “Well done good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Master.” — Matthew 25:23
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Louis Calhoun, in 1975, and Wayne Martin, in 2020, and siblings, Bill Watkins, James L. Jimbo Watkins, Edgar Lee Watkins, Evelyn Sue Middleton, and Donny Watkins, who have all gone to be with the Lord.
She is survived by her loving family, sons, Louis Calhoun Jr., Robert J. (Mary Beth) Hand, David (Kim) Calhoun, and Jeff (Gretchen) Calhoun, as well as the children of her late husband, Wayne, Sonja (Bill) Hedstrom and Mike Martin; siblings, Dean Watkins, Wilda Walley, and Mike Watkins; grandchildren, Robby Hand, Kendall (Donald) Hand-Koch, Jana (Dustin) Cooper, Abigail (Derrick) Calhoun-Kisita, Sarah Calhoun, Rachel Calhoun, and Rebekah Calhoun; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Brantley, Elijah, Michael, and Nathaniel. In addition to her family, she was lovingly cared for over the final six and a half years of her life by Rachel and Skillet Eagen, for whom the family is eternally grateful.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Madisonville, 200 East Center St., Madisonville, with Rev. Ken Hundley officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Dustin Cooper, Donald Koch, Robby Hand, Derrick Kisita, Hunter Jarman, and Tony Walley.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Calhoun Mission fund which will be divided equally between three missions that three grandchildren are directly involved with, GO Mission Medical, Mountains of Hope, and Uganda Counseling and Support Services. Go to: https://www.givesendgo.com/Calhoun_Memorial_Mission.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
