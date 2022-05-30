Elgie Wayne Starks, 51, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born February 4, 1971, in Madisonville, to Rosemary Holmes Starks and the late Terry Wayne Starks, Sr. He was employed with the Hopkins County Board of Education as a custodian and was a member of Faith Apostolic Church in Princeton. Elgie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and driving the backroads.
Survivors include his mother, Rosemary Starks of Rabbit Ridge; daughter, Sabrina (Marcus) Cunningham of Graham; brothers, Terry Wayne (Marlena) Starks, Jr. of Hanson, and Jason Starks of Rabbit Ridge; sister, Sonia Starks of Rabbit Ridge; three nephews; and one niece.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Bobby Allen officiating. Burial to follow at Dalton Cemetery in Dalton. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jeremy Bearden, Billy Emerson, Willis Holmes, Jason King, Bill Starks, Jason Starks, Terry Starks, and Luke Gray.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
