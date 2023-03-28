ST. CHARLES — Danny Ray Lantrip, 68, of St. Charles, died Friday, Mar. 24, 2023. Danny was a member of Dalton Baptist Church and worked in construction.

Survivors: mother, Sadie Lantrip; daughter, Sarah Lantrip; son, Logan Lantrip; sister, Donna Jo Mayfield; and brother, Jeff Lantrip.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.

