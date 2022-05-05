MASCOUTAH, ILLINOIS — Dorothy M. Morris, nee Clayton, 86, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 16, 1935, in Madisonville, KY died Tuesday, May 2, 2022, at MarKa Nursing Home.
Dorothy was a retired teacher’s aide from Mascoutah Community School District 19 and a member of First Baptist Church, O’Fallon, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Omer T. and Bonnie V., nee Bowles, Clayton, her husband, Larry W. Morris who died Nov. 13, 1984, three brothers, Johnny, Omer D., William “Bill” Clayton, two sisters, Marjorie Duff and Betty Jones.
Surviving are her children, Eric Morris and Beth (Jeff) Mueller, both of Mascoutah, IL; three grandchildren, Kyle (Jenny) Mueller, Kurtis (Jessica) Mueller, Kevin (Lanie) Mueller; five great grandchildren, Zachary, Jadon, Hope, Nolan, Maverick; brother, Barry (Sandra) Clayton; two sisters, Mildred Strader, Betty Jones; and nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was a special friend to many people. She will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville in Madisonville. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be donated to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.