Ima C. Utterback, 86 of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born May 5, 1934 in Hanson, KY to the late Louis and Katherine Sloan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy T. Utterback; a daughter, Mitzi Rowan; a grandson, Taylor Utterback, and a sister, Marsha Hook.
She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Madisonville. She retired from JCPenney after over 30 years as a sales clerk.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Allen) Jetton of Mayfield, KY; sons, Billy Michael Utterback of Princeton, KY; son, Jeff (Christy Kugler) Utterback of Henderson, KY; grandchildren, Sean (Kristin) Rowan of Corydon, IN, Carrie (Kris) Kelley) of Schochoh, KY, Kristi (David Shipp) Chapman of Dawson Springs, KY, Kelly (Mike) Valpreda of Richmond, KY, Brad (Natalie) Dickerson of Madisonville, KY; 12 great grandchildren; one sister, Beverly (David) Baldwin of Hanson; and one brother, Richard “Dickie” Sloan of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Crawley officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Sean Rowan, Brad Dickerson, David, Shipp, and Tyler Chapman. Honorary pallbearer will be Taylor Utterback.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
